Rusev has been absent from WWE television since late July, but a new backstage update has provided some clarity regarding his time away.

Following his match against Je’Von Evans, there was speculation online suggesting that Rusev was unhappy and had “stormed off” following the bout. However, his abrupt departure was reportedly related to a medical issue suffered during the match.

According to the latest update, Rusev landed awkwardly on his neck during one spot and began experiencing numbness in his hands. The referee reportedly asked whether the match needed to be stopped, but Rusev wanted to continue.

His symptoms worsened as the match went on, which reportedly led to Rusev quickly leaving the ringside area afterward. It was also believed that he was placed in WWE’s concussion protocol as a precaution.

Rusev was subsequently given a couple of weeks away before returning to the WWE Performance Center. However, he then dealt with an undisclosed illness that further delayed his return.

As of last week, Rusev was said to be awaiting medical clearance from WWE.

The former United States Champion is currently expected to return to WWE television sometime in September.

(H/T: Fightful Select)