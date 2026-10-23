Samantha Irvin could soon have some new opportunities in the wrestling business.

The former WWE ring announcer, whose real name is Samantha Johnson, is reportedly set to become a free agent later this month as her non-compete agreement with WWE expires.

Irvin departed WWE in October 2024 after choosing to leave the company. As part of her departure, she was reportedly subject to an actual non-compete agreement, rather than the standard termination periods often associated with released WWE talent.

With that restriction nearing its expiration, speculation has continued regarding a potential move to AEW.

According to a new report, the possibility of bringing Irvin into AEW has been discussed internally on multiple occasions. However, there are currently no plans for her to immediately join the promotion once she becomes a free agent.

Irvin, who is married to AEW star Ricochet, has reportedly attended dozens of AEW events backstage over the past two years and maintains a strong relationship with the company.

While an eventual appearance remains a possibility, the expectation is that any potential involvement with AEW would come further down the road rather than immediately following the expiration of her WWE agreement.

It is also worth noting that Irvin has previously expressed a lack of interest in returning to ring announcing, despite receiving widespread praise for her work in that role during her time with WWE.

For now, her next move in the wrestling industry remains uncertain.

(H/T: Fightful Select)