Sami Callihan’s contract status with IMPACT Wrestling is very interesting.

According to Fightful Select, the former world champion’s deal with the promotion is set to expire over the next few months, with no word on whether he plans to re-sign. Callihan’s original contract was going to be done in 2021, but at that point, he signed a two-year extension.

Speculation is that IMPACT will make a play to re-sign Callihan as he has been an integral part of their programming over the last few years. The report also notes that outside promotions have taken notice of Calliahn’s contract status.