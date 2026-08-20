Sami Zayn has been absent from in-ring competition recently, and there is now an update on the reason behind his time away.

During a segment with CM Punk on last week’s WWE programming, Zayn revealed that he had suffered a broken hand. While the injury was acknowledged on television, it was not immediately clear whether it was legitimate or simply being used as part of an ongoing storyline.

According to a new report, Zayn’s broken hand is a legitimate injury and is not part of a storyline or angle.

As a result, WWE has kept Zayn out of the ring while he recovers. There is currently no word on how long the injury is expected to keep him sidelined or when he could be cleared to return to action.

Zayn has remained involved on WWE television despite being unable to compete, including the aforementioned segment with Punk last week.

(H/T: PWInsider)