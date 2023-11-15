As noted, WWE supesrtar Rey Mysterio recently underwent knee surgery and will be on the shelf for a bit. The lucha-libre legend posted on Instagram that he will be looking forward to returning and getting revenge on Santos Escobar, who betrayed the LWO and turned heel on television.

According to PW Insider, Mysterio was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama. That is where the former U.S. Champion has his surgery. It is noted that the Escobar turn was always planned to happen at this time and that the original plan was for Mysterio and Escobar to immediately begin wrestling one another. That is still the plan for when Mysterio returns.

Zelina Vega received a ton of praise backstage for her reaction to the Escobar turn.