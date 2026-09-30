Plans for WrestleMania 2027 in Saudi Arabia are moving forward, with preparations reportedly beginning to ramp up behind the scenes.

According to sources familiar with the Saudi side of the event, officials are looking to make WrestleMania 2027 as big as possible. Saudi representatives were reportedly at WWE Headquarters a couple of weeks ago for kickoff meetings related to the event.

Meanwhile, preparations are also underway for WWE Crown Jewel 2026, which takes place on November 7 at the temporary outdoor Riyadh Seasonal Stadium. The site build for the event is scheduled to begin this week.

One date to keep an eye on is Crown Jewel weekend itself. Sources indicate there is hope that WWE will announce the official date for WrestleMania 2027 around the November 7 event, assuming the date isn’t revealed beforehand.

A WWE source indicated that WrestleMania being held in conjunction with Saudi Arabia is part of the reason the company has waited longer than usual to announce the date.

The delay has also left a number of independent wrestling promotions waiting for clarity. Several companies traditionally schedule events around WrestleMania weekend and are reportedly holding off on plans while determining whether there will be opportunities to capitalize on the weekend despite WrestleMania taking place outside the United States.

WWE previously announced that WrestleMania 2027 will take place in Saudi Arabia, marking the first WrestleMania to be held outside North America.

(H/T: Fightful Select)