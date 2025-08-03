According to a report from Fightful Select, Seth Rollins’ storyline knee injury during his match with LA Knight a few weeks ago was the beginning of a very carefully orchestrated plan known only to a select few. Although Rollins was always scheduled to win that bout, the abrupt finish was designed to sell the fake injury. It is said that even some of his closest allies backstage grew concerned when they didn’t hear from him afterward.

When Rollins appeared at WWE Evolution 2 on crutches — a move WWE fully intended to leak to the public — many became concerned for his well-being. Soon after, reports surfaced that an “injury angle” was planned for Saturday Night’s Main Event. While some sources suspected the injury might be exaggerated, even typically talkative sources went silent on the matter.

By the time Rollins appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show,” the belief among WWE staff had largely shifted toward it all being a work. With that being said, numerous producers and talent confirmed that they were never officially clued in. The plan for the cash-in had actually been in motion before Saturday Night’s Main Event, but it was left off all of the internal rundowns.

Even on Saturday, just hours before SummerSlam 2025 (Night One) went live, crew members were told not to expect a cash-in.