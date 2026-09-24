Seth Rollins’ absence from WWE television is reportedly a creative decision, with the company waiting for the appropriate time to bring him back.

According to a WWE source, plans for Rollins’ return have already been lined up and are ready to go. While there is no confirmed return date, his comeback to television reportedly should not be too far away.

Rollins was at one point scheduled to be involved with WWE Money in the Bank on October 10 in New Orleans, although those plans have since shifted.

There is also reportedly some uncertainty surrounding CM Punk’s status for the Premium Live Event.

Punk had previously been discussed for a role at Money in the Bank, but his involvement in the show is no longer considered certain at this time.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)