According to Fightful Select, there are several stars in IMPACT Wrestling who have contracts expiring sooner than expected.

The publication states that the news of those individuals re-signing was actually announced to the public well after they put pen to paper, which means talents who appeared to have another few months remaining on their deals could potentially be free agents come January 1st.

The report also mentions how IMPACT will be taping new content in January and March, with no indication as to whether these talents will be used for nearly four months worth of tapings or not at all.

