AEW’s roster shakeup is far from over, and the company isn’t slowing down when it comes to bringing in new talent.

Over the past several months, AEW has made a string of notable additions across multiple divisions. Recent signings include Andrade, The Rascalz, Alex Price, Jordan Oliver, Maya World, Hyan, Zayda Steel, and Clark Connors. It was also revealed that Tatevik quietly joined the company back in the fall of 2025.

And that list isn’t final.

Sources indicate that AEW is continuing to expand its roster, with additional signings expected to be finalized soon—particularly on the women’s side. There are reportedly several talents already under contract whose signings have yet to be made public, with official announcements expected down the line.

It’s not about bloat—it’s about balance.

With fans questioning whether these moves signal expanded television time, the belief internally is that the goal is more about refreshing the roster than increasing overall screen time. Since the start of 2025, a significant number of talents have officially wrapped up their runs with AEW, creating openings across the board.

Those departures include Righteous, Matt Taven, Abadon, Zak Knight, Leyla Hirsch, Saraya, Rey Fenix, Miro, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Malakai Black, Mercedes Martinez, Alex Abrahantes, and others.

(H/T: Fightful Select)