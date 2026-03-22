Several independent wrestlers are officially part of WWE’s growing ID program.

Following recent EVOLVE tapings, multiple WWE ID talents were confirmed, including a familiar name to NXT fans.

Notorious Mimi, working under her previous ring name Sloane Jacobs, was among those featured, continuing to gain momentum after recent appearances on the indie scene and beyond.

Valentina Rossi is also part of the group, competing under the name Gianna Capri. Rossi previously made a number of appearances in AEW and ROH as enhancement talent over the past few years.

Fallyn Gray has joined the program as well and is set to use the name Veronica Haven, while second-generation wrestler Airica Demia, now going by Anya Rune, has also signed on after prior appearances in NWA and ROH, along with competing for the WWE ID Women’s Title.

All of the aforementioned talents took part in WWE tryouts back in February.

(H/T: Fightful Select)