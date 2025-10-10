There was some nostalgia in the air at Friday’s WWE SmackDown taping in Perth, Australia.

The go-home episode for Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event was held today at RAC Arena and will air tonight on the USA Network.

During the show, multiple WWE Superstars made surprise returns.

And there were noticeable changes to their presentations.

In a moment that had the Perth crowd buzzing, “The King of Srong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura made his surprise return to television, complete with his beloved “The Rising Sun” entrance theme — a fan-favorite song from his earlier WWE run.

Also returning at the taping was Tama Tonga, who made a surprise appearance as well, as The Wyatt Sicks squared off with The MFTs in a memorable moment during the taping.

According to sources, a number of WWE Superstars have recently requested to revert back to their previous entrance themes or make other changes to their music. Names such as Sheamus and Drew McIntyre have reportedly been among those vocal about wanting updates to their entrance tracks.

Whether those requests will all be approved remains to be seen, but for those who appreciate the old-school soundtracks, tonight’s WWE SmackDown offered a welcome throwback for Shinsuke Nakamura fans.

Friday’s WWE SmackDown show from Perth aired live on Netflix for viewers outside the United States, with a replay scheduled to air in its regular 8 p.m. ET slot on USA Network tonight.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Spoilers From Perth, Western Australia For October 10, 2025 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday for live WWE Crown Jewel: Perth results coverage from the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia. Advertised for the 10/11 PLE are the following matches:

WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship Match

* Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins w/Paul Heyman

WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match:

* WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer

Australian Street Fight

* Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed w/Paul Heyman

* John Cena vs. AJ Styles

Tag Team Match

* IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)