WWE may be preparing to shake up how NXT is presented, with a potential change that could significantly impact both talent development and the overall look of the show.

According to one source, WWE is internally discussing an expanded travel schedule for NXT television beginning in 2026. The idea behind the move is to give more NXT talent consistent reps on the road, helping performers gain valuable experience working in front of different crowds and environments.

The CW Network is reportedly fully supportive of the concept.

From the network’s perspective, taking NXT on the road more frequently could help freshen up the broadcast and enhance the overall presentation of the weekly show.

Currently, NXT primarily tapes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, a setting that often features many of the same fans week after week. While that environment has remained central to NXT’s identity, sources stressed that there are no plans to completely abandon the Performance Center.

Any increase in travel would be designed to complement the Performance Center model, not replace it, as WWE continues to balance developmental goals with broader exposure for its next generation of talent.

