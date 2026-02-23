Big changes could be on the horizon for Ring of Honor.

In recent weeks, speculation has intensified regarding the future of Ring of Honor amid a wave of roster additions across All Elite Wrestling.

With AEW continuing to stockpile talent, many within the industry have questioned whether that momentum signals a new television deal for ROH, or perhaps an entirely new creative direction for the brand.

Now, a key development may offer some clarity.

ROH is scheduled to film a studio-style show on March 1 at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sources within AEW had previously indicated that this type of taping format was under consideration, and talent has reportedly been made aware of the upcoming session.

The move has sparked further belief that Jacksonville could become a more permanent home base for ROH moving forward.

There had been internal discussion years ago about regularly running ROH events out of Daily’s Place, though those plans never materialized. The brand has also utilized Universal Studios Florida in the past for television tapings during a previous era.

Meanwhile, the television picture remains a major talking point.

AEW President Tony Khan has reportedly fielded offers for ROH programming before.

Back in 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery extended an offer for a Friday night 10 PM time slot.

However, Khan ultimately declined the proposal and instead opted to use the slot for a replay of AEW Dynamite.

Why pass on it?

Khan is said to have a very specific valuation in mind when it comes to what ROH television should command, and he has been willing to wait for what he believes is the right opportunity rather than accept a deal below that threshold.

