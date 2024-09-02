WWE appears to be decreasing their non-televised dates from a domestic standpoint.

Fightful Select reported the reaction behind-the-scenes to the change in live touring schedule in the U.S., with only two shows in America listed between now and Christmas in late December.

One is the September 28 show in Columbus, GA., and the other is the September 29 show in Huntsville, AL.

Beyond that, the next domestic live event on the WWE schedule is December 28 in Orlando, FL., a show that is going head-to-head against the AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view.

There is a U.K. live event tour in October, and again in November. This comes after the European tour in August, Japan and Mexico tours in July, and the Europe tours in April and May. This international trend is reportedly going to continue into the new year.

Although talent haven’t been directly informed of a scaling back of domestic house shows, they have noticed it and are seemingly unanimous in the belief that it’s a good thing.

WWE looked at potentially scaling back their domestic live event schedule prior to the pandemic as well.