A backstage policy shift in TNA reportedly stems from an exchange during the Under Siege event.

Sources say that during the match between Tessa Blanchard and Arianna Grace, Blanchard landed a slap on the former NXT talent, who returned the favor. While the moment may have seemed routine, it reportedly triggered a new rule within the company.

The following day, a memo was circulated to TNA talent stating that any slaps delivered during matches must now be pre-approved by a producer or agent. While specifics behind the decision remain unclear, the incident in the Blanchard vs. Grace match is said to have directly influenced the change.

Those close to the situation expect some form of denial from at least one party, but multiple sources within TNA have confirmed the account.

