Some familiar faces are reportedly backstage at tonight’s TNA Wrestling event in Georgia.

According to one source, WWE Superstar and former multi-time TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace is said to be visiting backstage at the TNA show in the Atlanta area. Also reportedly present is her husband, Jonathan Gresham.

Both Grace and Gresham previously competed in TNA Wrestling and currently reside in the Atlanta, GA. area. The two are believed to simply be visiting friends at the event rather than appearing in any official capacity.

Meanwhile, Steph De Lander was not present at the TNA show in Atlanta on Thursday night. Instead, she reportedly spent the day filming multiple interviews where she discussed her recent exit from the promotion.

As previously reported, Steph De Lander and Mance Warner both parted ways with TNA Wrestling earlier this week following what was described as an undisclosed issue involving company management.

It was a busy week behind the scenes for TNA.

Also scheduled for in-ring action on the live episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC TV tonight from Atlanta, GA. is Arianna Grace (c) vs. Jody Threat for the TNA Knockouts Championship, Leon Slater (c) vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA X-Division Championship, The System vs. The Righteous vs. BDE & Rich Swann vs. Sinner & Saint to determine the No. 1 Contenders to the TNA World Tag-Team Championships, as well as Elayna Black vs. Mara Sadé

Scheduled to appear but not advertised for matches going into the show are Mike Santana, Moose and The Elegance Brand, all of whom are slated to speak live. Additionally, Frankie Kazarian will host a new segment of “The King’s Speech” with special guest Elijah, and more.

