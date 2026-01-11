WWE is holding another round of talent tryouts this upcoming week, with several notable independent names scheduled to take part.

Among those slated for a tryout is Notorious Mimi, who previously appeared in NXT under the name Sloane Jacobs. She was also featured on the Monster Factory series on Apple TV, gaining additional exposure outside of the independent wrestling circuit.

Another name expected at the tryouts is Airica Demia, a second-generation wrestler who follows in the footsteps of her father, The Legend of Solar. Demia has worked televised matches for both Ring of Honor and the NWA, adding national TV experience to her résumé.

Both Mimi and Demia were recently training at Nattie Neidhart and TJ Wilson’s Dungeon 2.0, where they spent time preparing ahead of the tryouts.

Three additional prospects are also scheduled to participate: Joshua Hillen, James Karnik, and Regina Tarin. All three come from collegiate sports backgrounds and are not currently active wrestlers, but are being evaluated as potential future projects.

(H/T: Fightful Select)