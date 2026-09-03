WWE could be experimenting with a new element for its biggest events.

The original plan for Lil Yachty at WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta reportedly called for the rapper to perform a concert rather than step inside the ring against Baron Corbin.

Those plans ultimately changed, with WWE instead announcing that Atlanta native Quavo will perform an unreleased song from his upcoming “QROMELIFE” album at the event.

The musical performance is reportedly part of a larger concept being explored by TKO.

There was said to be a desire to have some form of musical performance at Sunday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta, with the idea being viewed as both an enhancement to the live fan experience and an opportunity to test how similar performances could be incorporated into larger WWE events in the future.

The long-term concept has reportedly been compared to halftime performances at major sporting events.

Rather than simply having an artist perform a wrestler’s entrance music, the idea would be to make the musical performance an attraction of its own within the overall presentation of a major WWE show.

Such performances would not necessarily be included at every event, with the concept potentially being utilized when the location, artist and atmosphere make sense.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/6 for live WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Results coverage.

As first announced by @Complex, Hip-Hop Superstar @QuavoStuntin will open #SNME in his hometown of Atlanta, performing an UNRELEASED track off his upcoming album QROMELIFE, due out on all platforms soon! MORE INFO: https://t.co/ll7CFawWHw pic.twitter.com/hMBUioeLVq — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2026

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)