A member of The Don Callis Family is set for a big push in AEW.

Reports have surfaced regarding big plans AEW has in the works for Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family faction.

According to one source, he is starting to be viewed by some as a potential top star for the company in the future, and apparently that ascension up the ranks in AEW could happen sooner rather than later for “The Alpha.”

AEW has reportedly been getting Takeshita in position for a prominent push by having him compete in main events and in matches against established top stars on television in recent weeks.

The goal with Takeshita’s upcoming push is to continue to establish him as an emerging top star for AEW, and one that will be cemented as an upper card talent in fans minds going forward.

Takeshita’s push will reportedly be the biggest of his career thus far, and is reportedly scheduled to begin within the next two weeks, leading to an important spot on an upcoming AEW pay-per-view event.

As seen in recent weeks on AEW programming, Takeshita has been teasing a rivalry with one of the top stars in the company, Will Ospreay.

(H/T: Fightful Select)