TKO Group loves that money, money, money!

As noted, WWE debuted sponsor-branded tables on SmackDown this past Friday night, which resulted in a lot of talk from fans on social media and within the pro wrestling community about the greed from the company, with many citing recent swollen ticket prices as further evidence.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, a report has surfaced regarding some more sponsor-branded items expected for the show.

One source stated that there has been talk about putting sponsors on the ladders used in tonight’s Men’s and Women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches, and the ladders used as part of the set inside the Intuit Dome.

For those interested, check out our complete WWE Money In The Bank 2025 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)