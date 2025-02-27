Stephanie McMahon-Levesque may no longer be an active part of WWE, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t keeping busy.

Because she is.

The former longtime WWE executive and on-air personality is preparing to step behind the microphone in a whole new way. Stephanie, a powerhouse executive and on-screen personality synonymous with WWE, is set to launch her very own official podcast. Expected to debut this spring, the series promises to offer listeners an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the industry through the lens of someone who has lived and breathed the business her entire life.

As the daughter of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Stephanie has been deeply involved in every aspect of the company—from creative storytelling and business strategy to stepping into the ring herself. With decades of experience and firsthand knowledge of WWE’s most pivotal moments, her podcast is poised to deliver must-hear conversations, untold stories, and unique insights into the world of sports entertainment.

As noted back in late January, Stephanie McMahon will host her own ESPN+ show, Stephanie’s Places, starting in March.

Get ready to join @StephMcMahon on a quest to hear the stories behind the biggest stars in @WWE!#StephaniesPlaces comes to @ESPN+ this March. pic.twitter.com/9xSrlEviV4 — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2025

