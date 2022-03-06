The latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio has an update regarding Stone Cold Steve Austin, and the Rattlesnake’s rumored appearance for WrestleMania 38.

Reports are that WWE originally had Austin set to face Kevin Owens in a genuine matchup, which would have been Austin’s first bout since his loss to the Rock at WrestleMania 19. However, that is no longer a guarantee, and it now seems that Austin will just have a confrontation with the Prizefighter over his numerous comments on the state of Texas.

The publication notes that whether or an actual match will happen is completely up to Austin, but his involvement is pretty much a lock. Owens has been getting into it with other big Texas legends like WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T.

As of this writing WWE has not confirmed anything regarding Austin or Owens for Mania. Stay tuned.