WrestleMania may be over, but the business side of the spectacle continues to tell a major story.

New details have surfaced regarding which WWE Superstars dominated merchandise sales inside the stadium during the two-night event, offering a clearer picture of who connected most with fans on the ground.

These rankings reflect in-venue Superstar-specific merchandise only and do not include general WWE or WrestleMania-branded items, nor replica titles.

At the top of the list was CM Punk, who capped off his long-awaited return run by headlining Night 2 of WrestleMania, his first time ever closing the show. Punk’s placement comes as no shock, as he has consistently been one of WWE’s strongest merchandise movers since making his comeback.

Right behind him was Cody Rhodes, who headlined his fourth consecutive WrestleMania.

Rhodes has been a reliable force in merchandise sales for years, frequently landing at or near the top of these kinds of rankings.

Then came the curveball.

Danhausen secured the number three spot in stadium merchandise sales, a result that might have seemed unlikely just a couple of months ago, but far less surprising given his recent surge in popularity.

His performance reportedly exceeded expectations to the point where multiple restocks were required during the event.

That momentum has already started to translate into additional opportunities, as Danhausen’s strong showing helped earn him a spot at the upcoming Fanatics Fest.

(H/T: Fightful Select)