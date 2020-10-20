Major League Wrestling returned to taping new content last weekend through the early part of this week and word from wrestlers who worked the tapings is that the company is taking COVID-19 protocols seriously.

It was reported today by Fightful Select that MLW wrestlers are giving positive feedback about the COVID-19 protocols that were in place. Many of the wrestlers worked their matches and went right back to their hotels.

MLW also had a CDC officials present in order to help oversee everything, and make sure the protocols went well.

It was also noted that there were some surprising, bigger names that were at the MLW TV tapings, that would not be expected. There’s no word yet on who those wrestlers are, but we will keep you updated.

