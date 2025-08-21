Swerve Strickland is reportedly dealing with a legitimate injury heading into AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London.

During the August 13 episode of AEW Dynamite, it was mentioned on commentary that Strickland had been evaluated by AEW doctors for a knee issue. According to new details, that situation is very real, as the AEW star is working through a torn meniscus.

The injury isn’t new, as Strickland first suffered a meniscus tear back in 2019 while training at the WWE Performance Center. At the time, he rested for about a month before returning to television.

AEW sources indicate that Jacksonville Jaguars medical staff are currently assisting with his recovery. There is a chance Strickland could require surgery and an extended absence, though he had previously considered taking time off after this year’s All In before ultimately pushing forward.

For now, Strickland remains scheduled to challenge for the AEW Unified Title against Kazuchika Okada at this weekend’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London, England.

(H/T: Fightful Select)