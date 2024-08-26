More details have surfaced regarding the new contract that Swerve Strickland signed with All Elite Wrestling while in London, England for AEW All In: London 2024 this past weekend.

The former AEW World Champion signed a three-year deal with AEW in March of 2022 that was set to expire in March of 2025, however Swerve had “out-performed it” by the time his title reign rolled around, leading to negotiations between he and AEW starting while he was still champion.

While time was still remaining on his existing deal, AEW made it a priority to lock him up in a new multi-year contract before it officially expired. The deal will reportedly keep him in the promotion until at least 2028, although the exact length of the new deal is unclear.

Fightful Select is reporting that Swerve’s new multi-year AEW contract is “considered one of the biggest deals in the company’s history.”

AEW has been more than pleased with the recent performance of Swerve, and he is expected to continue to be booked as a top act for the company going forward.

Swerve Strickland lost the AEW World Championship to Bryan Danielson in the career versus title main event of AEW All In: London 2024 this past Sunday, August 25, 2024 at Wembley Stadium.