Despite ongoing fan discussion about the growing number of championships in AEW, it doesn’t sound like the company is planning to merge any titles in the near future.

According to one source, there have been no known creative discussions internally regarding championship consolidation, even though the idea reportedly has support from “plenty of people” within the company.

The belief among some is that talent should not need a championship in order to stay relevant or be featured in meaningful storylines. The source also noted that AEW has seemingly lost some “cohesiveness” when it comes to establishing who qualifies for title opportunities and why certain wrestlers are positioned for championship matches.

It’s a talking point that has continued to surface as AEW’s list of active championships has expanded over the years.

Currently, Darby Allin holds the AEW World Championship, while Jon Moxley is the reigning Continental Champion and Kazuchika Okada carries the International Title.

Elsewhere in the company, Mark Davis recently defeated Jack Perry to capture the National Championship, while Kevin Knight currently reigns as TNT Champion.

For now, however, AEW fans probably shouldn’t expect the company’s championship landscape to shrink anytime soon.

(H/T: Fightful Select)