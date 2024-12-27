While John Cena vs. Logan Paul does not appear likely for WrestleMania 41, there is talk of another opponent for “The Greatest Of All-Time” at his final show on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

According to one source, there has been considerable buzz recently about potential WrestleMania matchups. With the upcoming WrestleMania in Las Vegas expected to mark John Cena’s planned final appearance at the event, speculation about his opponent has become a hot topic within WWE circles.

The leading rumor points to a match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena for the WWE Championship.

This possibility has been mentioned by multiple sources over the past two weeks, including as recently as yesterday. However, it’s important to note that plans remain fluid.

As one source joked, if The Rock were to “descend from Mountain Rock” and express interest in facing either Cody or Cena, the creative direction would likely shift to accommodate his involvement at “The Show of Shows.”

