Speculation is already swirling about what the Paramount acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery could mean for the future of All Elite Wrestling.

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer discussed how the situation could impact AEW and how AEW President Tony Khan has reacted to the early reports.

According to Meltzer, Khan is said to be optimistic about the development, though others in the industry have raised concerns that the deal could ultimately work against AEW if corporate pressure from TKO becomes a factor.

“The most important news story in wrestling, as far as the future and viability of AEW, is just a tiny piece of the puzzle in the proposed Paramount purchase of WBD,” Meltzer wrote. “There is a ton of speculation as to what it means.”

He continued by noting the differing opinions surrounding how the merger might affect the promotion.

“Those close to Tony Khan say that he was thrilled when the news came out, feeling this was the best possible scenario for him. Others are claiming it’s the death knell because Paramount, either to cut back on costs, or due to pressure from TKO given they have contracts with UFC and Zuffa Boxing, will get rid of TKO’s only real significant wrestling competition.”

The uncertainty largely centers around how streaming platforms could be consolidated if the deal moves forward.

Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison has previously indicated that the long-term plan would involve merging HBO Max and Paramount+ into a single streaming service. Currently, HBO Max serves as AEW’s primary streaming home, with AEW Dynamite airing live on the platform every Wednesday night in addition to its broadcast on TBS, while AEW Collision streams every Saturday alongside its TNT airing.

Paramount+, meanwhile, has positioned itself as the main streaming destination for UFC content. UFC operates under the same corporate umbrella as WWE through TKO Group Holdings and has recently shifted away from the traditional pay-per-view model. Instead, its major numbered events — such as UFC 326 this weekend featuring Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira for the BMF Championship — are available as part of the Paramount+ subscription service.

If HBO Max and Paramount+ were to combine into a single platform, the result would place AEW as the service’s primary professional wrestling offering while UFC would serve as its flagship combat sports property. WWE programming, by contrast, currently airs through ESPN Unlimited and Netflix as part of separate media rights agreements.

Some observers believe that scenario could create tension with TKO executives, who may not be comfortable with a major streaming platform prominently featuring their chief wrestling rival alongside UFC content.

Whether those concerns ultimately lead to any real corporate pressure remains unclear, and for now the situation remains largely speculative as the proposed media deal continues to develop.