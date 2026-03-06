There has been increasing speculation about what could be next for Ethan Page following the end of his lengthy reign as NXT North American Champion.

Page dropped the championship to Myles Borne on the February 24 episode of WWE NXT, bringing his impressive title run to an end at 273 days. The reign tied him with former NXT Champion Oba Femi in terms of duration, marking one of the longer runs with the title in recent years.

The two met again this past Tuesday night on NXT in an impromptu rematch, with Borne once again coming out on top to retain the championship.

Naturally, the loss immediately sparked talk about Page potentially moving up to WWE’s main roster.

According to one source, internal discussions have taken place behind-the-scenes in WWE regarding a possible main roster transition for Page. The current expectation is for Page to spend some time in the NXT main event scene before making that move, though additional specifics about timing or creative plans were not revealed.

Page has widely been viewed internally as one of WWE’s stronger signings in recent years. Since debuting with the company in the summer of 2024, he quickly became a prominent figure on the NXT brand.

Last May, Page defeated Ricky Saints to capture the NXT North American Championship and went on to hold the title for over nine months during a dominant run.

Along the way, he also formed an alliance with SmackDown Superstar Chelsea Green. The duo eventually captured the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship together, adding another accolade to Page’s growing résumé.

That partnership recently suffered a setback, however, as Page and Green lost the titles last month to Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice.

