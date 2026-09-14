There may be more intrigue surrounding tonight’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Roman Reigns and Penta than initially expected.

Reigns is scheduled to defend the title against Penta on tonight’s WWE Raw from Mexico City. While Reigns would seemingly enter the match as the clear favorite, Bryan Alvarez discussed an interesting wrinkle during Monday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Live at F4WOnline.com.

Alvarez said he was told WWE intends to send the Mexico City crowd home happy “one way or the other.” He also pointed to a notable shift in the betting odds, with Penta becoming a slight favorite ahead of the match.

“I was told yesterday, like, they’re gonna send these fans home happy one way or the other,” Alvarez said. “If you look online right now, Penta has become the very slight betting favorite in this match.”

Alvarez stressed that he was **not** reporting that Penta will defeat Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, based on what he had heard and the movement in the betting odds, he cautioned against completely dismissing the possibility.

“So… I will just say, don’t think there’s no chance that Penta could win the title tonight,” Alvarez said.

While speculating that any potential Penta title reign would likely be brief, Alvarez again emphasized that a title change was not something he had been told was definitely happening.

“I’m sure if he does, it will not be a lengthy reign, but I will just say it’s not impossible that he wins the title tonight,” he continued. “Now, if Roman beats him, I don’t want everyone coming out and saying, ‘Hey, you said…’ I’m just telling you what I was told.”

Reigns vs. Penta will headline tonight’s Raw from Mexico City, with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

UPDATE: For more spoilers for WWE Raw in Mexico this evening, click here.