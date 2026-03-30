WWE continues to scout fresh talent from the independent scene, and another rising name has reportedly landed on their radar.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the company has shown interest in independent standout Conan Lycan.

While it remains unclear whether a formal contract offer has been extended, there has reportedly been movement behind the scenes.

Specifically, discussions have taken place regarding a potential meeting between Lycan and NXT higher-ups in recent weeks, signaling that WWE is at least taking a serious look at the prospect.

Lycan boasts an imposing presence, listed at 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, which naturally aligns with WWE’s long-standing preference for larger-than-life performers.

He fits the mold.

In addition to his in-ring work, Lycan has also seen his profile grow outside of wrestling.

His social media following has expanded following an appearance on the second season of Beast Games, helping him gain additional exposure beyond the independent circuit.

We’ll keep you posted if more details on WWE’s interest, or a possible signing announcement, surfaces.

(H/T: Fightful Select)