– WWE is exploring creative branding ideas for the on-screen partnership between The Rock and John Cena. One concept that has been discussed is officially referring to them as The Rock and Soul Connection, a playful nod to the legendary “Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection” tag team featuring The Rock and Mick Foley during the Attitude Era. The name would emphasize both The Rock’s iconic status and Cena’s deep connection with the WWE Universe, reinforcing their combined star power as they continue their involvement in major WWE storylines. The name also obviously plays on the angle coming off of a build-up of The Rock asking Cody Rhodes to give him his “soul.”

– WWE has been considering a unique post-WrestleMania 41 event in Las Vegas this year. The concept under discussion would be a comedic, high-energy spectacle titled The Roast of WrestleMania, featuring none other than stand-up comedy star Tony Hinchcliffe as the host. This event would bring a fresh and humorous twist to WWE’s post-WrestleMania festivities, blending the worlds of pro wrestling and comedy in a way that has rarely been done before. If finalized, the event could see WWE superstars, legends, and special celebrity guests take part in a no-holds-barred roast, celebrating and poking fun at the biggest moments of WrestleMania 41. WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to take place on April 19 and April 20 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio – Backstage Pass)