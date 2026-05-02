Despite fan speculation, Ted DiBiase Jr. was never factored into WWE’s plans for the high-profile WrestleMania storyline involving his former Legacy stablemates.

Given his history alongside Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, many assumed DiBiase Jr. could surface as part of the WrestleMania main event feud. However, that idea never materialized, and according to sources, it was never seriously discussed internally. While DiBiase was present during WrestleMania weekend and even filmed reaction content, he was not involved in the program and was never slated to be.

Simply put, it wasn’t in the cards.

DiBiase Jr.’s recent legal victory, having been found not guilty in his welfare fraud case, opened the door, at least publicly, for a potential return or appearance. But even with that development, WWE reportedly did not revisit the idea of including him in any capacity tied to Orton and Rhodes.

Interestingly, Orton recently made headlines during an appearance on Culture Kings when he claimed that DiBiase Jr. owes him $25,000. Sources indicate that Orton’s comment was legitimate, though no additional context regarding the situation has surfaced.

As for his WrestleMania presence, DiBiase Jr. was in town primarily for WrestleCon and attended the show alongside his lawyer. He was not an invited guest of WWE. One source even speculated that the water company branding seen on his shirt may have been part of a sponsorship arrangement that helped secure his ticket.

In the end, while the Legacy connection made for an intriguing “what if,” DiBiase Jr. remained on the outside looking in during one of WWE’s biggest storylines of the year.

(H/T: Fightful Select)