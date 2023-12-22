WrestleMania season is right around the corner as WWE kicks off the road to its biggest event of the year next month with the Royal Rumble.

WrestleMania 40 takes place from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, with over 90,000 tickets sold.

WWE has announced its initial schedule of other events planned for WrestleMania Week in Philadelphia, including three events at the Wells Fargo Center, including Friday Night SmackDown/2024 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, April 5, NXT Stand & Deliver the following afternoon and Raw the Monday night after Mania.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Triple H will be fully in charge of picking who gets inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class this year, the first time this has happened as Vince McMahon had been the one to do so in the past.

Meltzer speculated that it’s likely the same rules with who gets in, including those who make sense politically for a variety of reasons.

Meltzer wrote, “I was told that, for example, if there is a political reason to put someone in that Nick Khan would want, that would be a factor, but the Hall of Fame is under creative, and that’s Levesque’s department, and he’d in theory sign off on everyone.”