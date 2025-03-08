AEW Full Gear 2023’s graphics initially featured a yellow and gold color scheme, inspired by the Los Angeles Lakers. However, by October, the graphics were changed due to a request from the LA Forum’s new owners, who also own the LA Clippers. Since the original graphics represented the Lakers, the Clippers’ ownership sought a change. AEW reverted to their traditional Full Gear graphic style, which had been used in previous years.

Fightful Select is reporting that for AEW Revolution 2025 at the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the STAPLES Center, AEW was able to adopt the Lakers’ colors (purple and gold) because of Tony Khan’s admiration for the team. The Crypto.com Arena had previously been WWE’s exclusive venue, but after WWE moved to the Intuit Dome for a RAW event, AEW secured the Lakers’ home for their event.

On March 7, All Elite Wrestling filed to trademark the term “AEW Spring Breakthru.”

You can check out the official trademark description below:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling

Will Ospreay shared that Chris Jericho offered valuable advice after a dangerous bump he took in 2018. Jericho’s guidance centered on the importance of protecting oneself and not taking unnecessary risks in the ring.

Ospreay highlighted how Jericho’s experience helped him understand the long-term consequences of wrestling, and how to approach matches more carefully to avoid injury. He said,

“Yeah, he called me up. I had done something stupid. I f**ked my neck up back in 2018, I’ve never been the same since then. It was against Marty [Scurll]. We did the Spanish Fly and my f**king head hit the apron, but my neck contorted unerneath me and I felt everything. The shock go down my arm. It was horrendous. I’ve never been the same since. A month after, me and KUSHIDA were wrestling and we had done a DDT off the apron to the floor. I was fine, I was absolutely fine. I controlled my body on the landing, but it looked horrendous. Jericho got on the phone with me and said, ‘Hey, look, please don’t die. You have to look after yourself. Pick your bumps. You don’t need to be doing that type of stuff all the time.’ That hit. I was like, ‘I appreciate it.’ Especially at that time, Jericho only would pop over to New Japan every now and again. The fact that he took his time out to be like, ‘Rocky gave me your number, I want to have a chat. Let’s talk.’ He genuinely gives a f**k. Every time I’ve been around Chris, he’s always given me great advice. Even being here, there are promo things that I will do and he’s like, ‘Who told you to do that?’ ‘This person told me.’ ‘Don’t do that because of this reason.’ When he explains it to me, I’m like, ‘Ah, of course.’ He’s been a real good hand to have backstage. Anytime I go, ‘What do you think of this?’ He’s great in his honesty.”