Brian Cage defeated Willie Mack on the January 11 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.

AEW has confirmed that there will be a rematch on Friday’s episode of Rampage, which was taped on Wednesday night.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio today that AEW President Tony Khan liked the match. Cage will also be wrestling Bryan Danielson on next week’s Dynamite. Meltzer stated that Khan decided to book a rematch because of its quality and also to build up Cage ahead of his upcoming match with Danielson.

It also gives Mack, who departed from Impact Wrestling in May 2022, as chance to show what he can do in front of a bigger audience.

