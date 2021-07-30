This past Wednesday’s edition of AEW Fight for the Fallen saw The Elite defeat Adam “Hangman” Page and the Dark Order in a five-on-five elimination tag matchup, with the stipulation being that if Page and the Order lost they would forfeit their title shots earned in the ranking system. Many fans assumed that Page would be receiving his AEW world title opportunity at the September 5th ALL OUT pay per view in Chicago despite the loss, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Page will NOT be challenging Kenny Omega at ALL OUT, and a new opponent for the Cleaner will be revealed in the upcoming weeks. While there is always the possibility it could be one of the company’s newest signees (CM Punk/Bryan Danielson) AEW was sure to highlight Christian Cage as a top contender at Fight for the Fallen. The report adds that Page was slotted in for the ALL OUT title match at some point but plans changed.

