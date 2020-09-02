As noted before, Eric Young captured the World Heavyweight Title from Eddie Edwards in this week’s Impact Wrestling main event. You can click here for our original report on the title change, with photos & videos, and Young’s comments.

In an update, Fightful Select confirms that Young has officially signed with Impact Wrestling following his recent return at Slammiversary, which came after his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expired.

Young is signed to an exclusive two-year contract, and is focused completely on Impact Wrestling right now.

On a related note, it was reported that Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo has still not been offered a contract while holding the title, which she won from Jordynne Grace at Slammiversary on July 18.

