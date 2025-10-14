The Dudley Boyz may have officially brought their storied tag team career to a close, as the iconic duo seemingly wrestled their final match together at TNA Bound For Glory this past weekend.

As reported earlier, The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) emerged victorious over Team 3D (Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley) in a match that marked the end of an era for one of the most celebrated tag teams in professional wrestling history. Following the bout, both D-Von and Bully removed their boots and placed them in the center of the ring — a time-honored wrestling tradition symbolizing retirement from in-ring competition.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the moment was more than symbolic for at least one member of the team. The match was D-Von Dudley’s official retirement, with the WWE Hall of Famer calling time on his career after nearly three decades in the business. While D-Von is stepping away for good, Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) is not expected to retire at this time and still plans to remain active in the ring when opportunities arise.

D-Von’s decision comes as little surprise to longtime fans. The 52-year-old previously retired in 2016 following a series of back issues and had since transitioned into behind-the-scenes and producer roles for WWE. However, Bound For Glory represented a personal milestone for the former multi-time tag champion — one final chance to end his career on his own terms. Leading into the event, D-Von openly described the match as “my chance to finally go out on my terms”, emphasizing the sense of closure he hoped to achieve by teaming with Bully one last time against their greatest rivals.

As for Bully Ray, the 53-year-old continues to keep a busy schedule outside of active competition. Beyond sporadic in-ring appearances, he currently serves as a coach on WWE’s LFG reality series, appearing in both seasons of the program. His involvement in the developmental and creative side of wrestling suggests that, while the Dudley Boyz may have wrestled their final match as a unit, Bully Ray still has more to contribute to the industry — both inside and outside the squared circle.

With D-Von’s retirement now seemingly official, Bound For Glory may stand as the last chapter in the Dudley Boyz’ legendary run — a fitting curtain call for a team whose impact on tag team wrestling will be felt for generations to come.