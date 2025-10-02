— Fightful Select has provided an update on the futures of former WWE Superstars Aliyah and Dakota Kai.

Aliyah, who was released from WWE just over two years ago, has only worked two indie dates since her departure, both for Destiny Wrestling in Canada. She also appeared on the Identity Crisis podcast hosted by CJ Perry (Lana). Fightful noted that her name came up for a potential stable in one promotion, though the idea never came together. Aliyah previously told Pwmania in August 2025 that she was “not done” with wrestling.

As for Dakota Kai, who was released this past May, she has mainly focused on streaming and podcasting, including her ongoing show with Zelina Vega, ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL. While she hasn’t wrestled since her WWE exit, she’s preparing for her next move and could be taking bookings in Japan. She also recently had new gear made, indicating plans to return to the ring at some point.

— On a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T addressed Jazmyn Nyx’s WWE departure after she was written off NXT TV last week.

Following her exit, Nyx revealed that she chose not to re-sign with the company due to being unhappy with the financial terms offered.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On her decision: “My thing is, you’ve gotta respect… you’ve gotta understand where she’s coming from. [Nyx] was probably making some money over there doing the soccer thing, and probably was making some money with the modeling deal that she was doing — not the OnlyFans… she said she wasn’t doing that as well. So I respect that.”

On looking out for herself: “My thing is also, you’ve gotta look at yourself. How much time had Jazmyn been on television? If I’m not mistaken, I think she said she had four knee surgeries? I think she said she had a broken nose? That’s a lot of time not in the gym trying to figure this thing out.

“Not saying she wasn’t a quick learner or anything like that, but I’m gonna tell you right now: injury is your worst enemy in this business. Time off is your worst enemy in this business. It really, truly is.”

On her knee injuries: “Four knee surgeries is gonna set just about anybody back. And that’s gonna screw your money up a little bit. I don’t care if it’s football, basketball, baseball — in football, [if] you get injured, see if they’re gonna sign you next year to that same contract. You better wish you’re Tom Brady or somebody like that, otherwise they’re gonna be looking to cut you, or cut that money somehow.”

On money being part of it: “So I understand Jazmyn Nyx. I don’t know how much money she was making, but I know those contracts start at a base rate. I do know that… $75,000 these days is not a lot of money to a lot of people.”

— WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan is set to have a bigger presence with the company after signing a new legends contract.

In a recent interview with WrestleTalk, Duggan revealed that he re-signed with WWE back in January, marking his first legends deal in about 15 years. He explained the importance of owning his name in wrestling, stating,

“I just recently re-signed with the WWE in January. I hadn’t been on one in probably 15 years, but I finally did because I own my name. A lot of guys don’t. Back in the WWF, if Vince McMahon created your name like Big Boss Man or Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake, once you left that territory you couldn’t use it. But myself and Macho Man trademarked our names years ago.”

Duggan is remembered for winning the first-ever Royal Rumble and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.