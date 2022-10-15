Last Monday WWE fans saw the return of the Good Brothers (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson), who immediately realigned with AJ Styles in the Phenomenal One’s feud against The Judgement Day. While the return was shocking, what was even more shocking was the fact that Anderson still carried the IWGP NEVER Openweight championship, a title that belongs to NJPW.

According to Fightful Select, Gallows and Anderson had made it clear that they were interested in a WWE return during their time at IMPACT. The report states that both men were working for NJPW without a contract, and had committed to dates through January, which means they could potentially work WrestleKingdom at the Tokyo Dome. Anything can happen between now and then but as of now it seems that WWE will allow them to fulfill their dates.

As for their WWE contracts…Fightful reports that their deals with WWE are full-time, and are for big money.