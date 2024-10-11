As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Drew McIntyre was legitimately busted open at this past Saturday’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 pay-per-view event. The injury occurred when CM Punk hit him in the head with a toolbox.

Following the match, McIntyre received sixteen staples to close the nasty wound.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that CM Punk was originally planned to bleed during the match, not McIntyre. When the injury occurred, it was said that WWE officials were panicking backstage due to the seriousness of the wound.

At one point, there were talks of having the doctor attempt to stop the bleeding, but McIntyre insisted that he could continue. It was relayed to the back that McIntyre said if he began to feel woozy, they would go straight to the finish. After the match, there were no signs of a concussion and Drew was “very aware” and “in control” at all times.