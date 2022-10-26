The Kingdom has reportedly signed with AEW.

The Kingdom’s Mike Bennett, Matt Taven and Maria Kanellis finished up with Impact Wrestling on October 8 at the post-Bound For Glory tapings, dropping the Impact World Tag Team Titles to Heath and Rhino. They debuted with AEW on the October 14 edition of AEW Rampage, technically still as Impact champions as the title change didn’t air until the October 20 edition of Impact.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Bennett, Taven and Kanellis have all signed full-time, multi-year contracts with AEW.

The Kingdom issued a challenge to AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR when they debuted on AEW Rampage, for a shot at the ROH straps. Word is that FTR had also pushed to get The Kingdom involved, but no other details are available.

The Kingdom were not actually signed to AEW contracts when they debuted on Rampage in Toronto, but since then they have put ink to paper, and are now All Elite.

We noted a few weeks back how WWE had interest in signing Taven to a contract. Word now is that Bennett and Kanellis also had talks with WWE, but there’s no word yet on any firm offers.

Kanellis joins Brandi Rhodes as the only women to appear for AEW, WWE, ROH, Impact and NJPW. She has expressed interest in wanting to help ROH owner Tony Khan book the promotion, or the ROH women’s division, but as of now she is only contracted as a talent.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.