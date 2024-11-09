World Wrestling Entertainment recently announced its new WWE ID program, and they continue to announce new signees on a daily basis.

Earlier today, WWE announced that Marcus Mathers and Sam Holloway have signed ID deals. The two filmed a segment with William Regal to reveal the news.

In addition to Regal, Fightful Select is reporting that Timothy Thatcher is involved in a coaching or training capacity.

It is said that some more familiar names are expected to be announced in the near future. The report also states that the ID program will extend to current talent on the indies who have been signed to major companies in the past.

The deals that are being announced this week were signed some time ago. Some of the signed talent have worked for AEW and ROH.