Fightful Select is reporting that AJ Francis’ new TNA contract runs through 2025.

WWE has no scheduled house shows until the European tour in mid-March. It is said that the talent are very excited about this.

Fightful Select is reporting that the AEW shows in Cincinnati, OH had an additional emphasis put on them due to a request from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Kenny Omega will be heading to Japan tomorrow for this weekend’s event.

NJPW is reportedly in the process of negotiating with a number of talent who have deals coming up.

And finally, Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. has announced that he will be a free agent on January 2.