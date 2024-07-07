One day later and fans are still discussing the botch at WWE Money In The Bank.

During the Seth Rollins and Damian Priest world title match Rollins hit Priest with a Falcon Arrow and went for a cover. The referee counted two, but then pulled up on the three count, a moment that seemed odd as Rollins should have been crowned the new heavyweight champion. Instead, the referee didn’t make the count, Drew McIntyre cashed-in his Money In The Bank, and Priest ended up retaining after CM Punk nailed McIntyre with the world heavyweight belt.

According to Fightful Select, the error was on Priest’s part as he was supposed to kick out but didn’t. The referee, Rod Zapata, has no heat on him, especially considering that him counting the pinfall would have resulted in messing up a pretty important angle. Sources tell Fightful that it was a “shit happens” type of moment, and that no one should put too much stock into it, Priest included.

There were some who wondered if there was a miscue with McIntyre’s music, and that his entrance into the match was supposed to stop the count. This is apparently untrue according to on eWWE producer, who tells Fightful that entrances should not break up pinfalls.

Triple H addressed the botch in the post-Money In The Bank media scrum, where he commended Priest for his performance and hopes he doesn’t focus too much on one small error.