Lucha House Party’s Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado were among the 18 talents released by WWE last Thursday.

We noted back in late September how Metalik had reportedly requested his WWE release due to being unhappy with the lack of opportunities. It was later revealed that Dorado also requested his release for the same reasons.

In an update, word now via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is that Metalik and Dorado requested their releases after being asked to lose to Garza and Carrillo at the WWE Main Event tapings on September 13 in Boston, which aired on September 16 as part of the weekly Hulu episode.

This was the last WWE bout for Dorado and Metalik together, but Dorado took a singles loss to Cedric Alexander on Main Event the following week.

Regarding the loss to Garza and Carrillo, there was a feeling among some within WWE that this was punishment for Dorado, who was booked to lose the fall to a makeshift team, when usually Metalik took the fall when the team would lose. At the time there were no plans for Garza and Carrillo to be pushed, which has since changed now that they are on the SmackDown brand.

Dorado was reportedly upset after the loss to Garza and Carrillo, and asked to talk to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, but wanting to talk to Vince over the result of a match wasn’t viewed well, especially because it was on a Main Event episode that most fans won’t see. Dorado was reportedly the one who asked to be released first following that match, but Metalik agreed to ask for his release as well. Metalik reportedly wanted out at that time, but word is that he is not the kind of guy who would have asked to be let go.

There’s a feeling that Dorado and Metalik would not have survived the most recent round of budget cut releases, despite the earlier request to be let go. The releases were speculated on when they were left out of the WWE Draft, which came after they asked to be let go.

Dorado began working with WWE in April 2016 and is a one-time WWE 24/7 Champion. Metalik started working with WWE in June 2016, and is also a one-time 24/7 Champion. They are both under 90-day non-compete clauses with WWE, and will become free agents on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

