Tonight WWE NXT presents Takeover: In Your House, which will take place at the Capitol Wrestling Center and feature a slew of title matches, including a Fatal-Five way headliner for the NXT championship.

According to the Wrestling Observer and later confirmed by Fightful, there will be roughly 300 fans allowed to attend tonight’s Takeover, the most the CWC has ever allowed in marking a new record high. However, due to limited parking outside the CWC, WWE is asking fans to park at Full Sail University, where they will be bused over to the venue.

As far as COVID-19 precautions on-site testing will no longer be required, but WWE does ask fans to stay home if they tested positive or been around anyone who tested positive in the last two weeks. Social distancing and mask protocols have been lifted.

Stay tuned.